Roku unveils new devices including entry-level 4K player
Apr. 13, 2021 9:57 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) latest hardware/software rollout unveils the new Roku Express 4K Plus, alongside a new remote, streambar and operating system update.
- The stock is up 2.5% in early going today.
- The Roku Express 4K Plus marks a new entry-level 4K-quality player, listing for $39.99 and featuring 4K resolution and HDR color. The device has a quad-core processor and dual-band wireless performance, along with more storage for quicker channel starts, Roku says. It's accompanied by a voice remote.
- The company is also launching the Roku Voice Remote Pro as an upgrade for those device users with a standard remote. It features a rechargeable battery as well as a lost remote finder, and allows for hands-free commands.
- It lists for $29.99 and is compatible with all Roku TV models, audio devices and select streaming players.
- The new Streambar Pro marks an "evolution" of the company's Smart Soundbar, offering two-in-one 4K streaming and cinematic sound along with a voice remote and headphones for a new Virtual Surround feature. It lists for $179.99.
- The products will be available in May.
- Meanwhile, the new Roku OS 10 adds support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, an Instant Resume feature for quicker restarts, more channel customization options and simpler setup.