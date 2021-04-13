KKR sees distributable earnings accelerating to $4-$5 per share in 2023-'24

  • KKR (KKR -0.7%) expects "significant acceleration" of after-tax distributable earnings due to $2+ per share of expected fee-related earnings ("FRE") in 2022, $9.1B of total unrealized gains, and Global Atlantic's $98B in perpetual capital.
  • The firm expects $4-$5 per share after tax distributable earnings per share in 2023-2024 timeframe, the company during its Investor Day event.
  • That compares with the 2023 consensus estimate for $3.31.
  • "Scaling is happening faster than expected and our FRE opportunity is significant and highly visible," management said.
  • Expects to raise $100B+ in 2021/2022 comprised of: Private equity — $40B-$50B; Infrastructure — $15B-$20B; Real estate — $10B-$15B; Credit — $20B-$25B.
  • Sees a big opportunity for marketing alternative investments to individual investors. While individual investors account for 64% of total client assets in the market, less than 5% of individual investors' assets are in alternatives. By contrast, endowments have ~52% of assets and pensions have ~30% of assets in alternatives. (Updated at 10:14 AM ET).
