AdaptHealth is lower after placing Co-CEO under unpaid leave
Apr. 13, 2021 10:11 AM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)AHCOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AdaptHealth (AHCO -13.8%) is trading lower in the early hours after announcing that the company has placed its co-chief executive officer Luke McGee on unpaid leave.
- The decision follows the formal charges filed by authorities in Denmark against Mr. McGee on alleged tax fraud linked to his certain private activity.
- “AdaptHealth has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending,” the company said in a statement.
- Noting its confidence in the current management team lead by Co-CEO Steve Griggs and president Josh Parnes, the board of directors of AdaptHealth says it will continue to monitor the situation closely in consultation with its legal advisors.
- Bank of America initiated the coverage on AdaptHealth with a buy recommendation citing among other things, the growth prospects of the company.