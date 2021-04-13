Resonant reports 437% growth in Q1 RF Filters shipments
- For its prelim corporate update, Resonant's (RESN -1.0%) customers shipped a record 8.6M radio frequency filters in Q1 (+437% Y/Y, +25% Q/Q); until date, customers have shipped 61M+ RF filter units.
- Its robust patent portfolio grew to 320+ patents filed, greater than 165 of which are related to Resonant's proprietary XBAR and high frequency technologies; at 2020 end, there were 300 total patents with 150+ focused on XBAR.
- Q1 revenues were in-line with earlier issued guidance.
- "Looking ahead, we anticipate the ongoing acceleration of unit shipment volumes with our existing customers, as well as additional prepaid royalty agreements. Notably, we are expanding our partner search for non-mobile applications and began sampling XBAR® Wi-Fi devices to non-mobile customers in Q1," chairman & CEO George B. Holmes commented.
- Results are scheduled in May.