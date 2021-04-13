Macau makes incremental progress with Beijing on opening travel

  • Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng says the local government is discussing with Beijing a potential trial plan for a mutual system of vaccination recognition.
  • His comments came earlier today during a question-and-answer session at the Macau Legislative Assembly.
  • The arrangement could help reduce the cost associated with COVID-19 testing and speed up travel.
  • Currently, only about 20K people in Macau have taken two doses of COVID- 19 vaccines out of a population of roughly 683K. The local government plans to encourage members of the public to get vaccinated.
  • The update wasn't quite the home run that some Macau investors may have been looking for, but is incremental progress.
  • Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), MGM Resorts (:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
  • Macau stocks were listed in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for potential volatility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.