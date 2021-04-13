Macau makes incremental progress with Beijing on opening travel
- Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng says the local government is discussing with Beijing a potential trial plan for a mutual system of vaccination recognition.
- His comments came earlier today during a question-and-answer session at the Macau Legislative Assembly.
- The arrangement could help reduce the cost associated with COVID-19 testing and speed up travel.
- Currently, only about 20K people in Macau have taken two doses of COVID- 19 vaccines out of a population of roughly 683K. The local government plans to encourage members of the public to get vaccinated.
- The update wasn't quite the home run that some Macau investors may have been looking for, but is incremental progress.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), MGM Resorts (:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
- Macau stocks were listed in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for potential volatility.