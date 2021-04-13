NortonLifeLock's lack of core business growth prompts bearish BofA initiation

  • Saying the company's growth could "remain timid for years," BofA initiates NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) with an Underperform rating and $19 price objective.
  • Analyst Tal Liani favors NLOK's "focus on consumer security" and the firm "believes the tuck-in acquisitions add new growth avenues in the long run."
  • But the core Symantec business (58% of total revenue) isn't growing, which reflects "weak consumer channels the company will have to improve."
  • Liani also warns that the pandemic-related demand spike could lose steam over the next few quarters and return NLOK to negative churn and subscriber trends.
  • NortonLifeLock shares are down 2.7% to $21.61.
  • Last month, NLOK shares rallied on reports that McAfee was considering a combination with the company.
