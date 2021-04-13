NortonLifeLock's lack of core business growth prompts bearish BofA initiation
Apr. 13, 2021 10:38 AM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)NLOKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Saying the company's growth could "remain timid for years," BofA initiates NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) with an Underperform rating and $19 price objective.
- Analyst Tal Liani favors NLOK's "focus on consumer security" and the firm "believes the tuck-in acquisitions add new growth avenues in the long run."
- But the core Symantec business (58% of total revenue) isn't growing, which reflects "weak consumer channels the company will have to improve."
- Liani also warns that the pandemic-related demand spike could lose steam over the next few quarters and return NLOK to negative churn and subscriber trends.
- NortonLifeLock shares are down 2.7% to $21.61.
- Last month, NLOK shares rallied on reports that McAfee was considering a combination with the company.