EHang drops after Morgan Stanley downgrades on competition, regulatory environment
Apr. 13, 2021EHang Holdings Limited (EH), XPEV, VWAGYBy: Joshua Fineman
- EHang (NASDAQ:EH) fell 2.5% after the autonomous aerial vehicle maker was cut to equal-weight from overweight by Morgan Stanley, citing uncertain regulatory and competitive environments.
- EHang's outlook "depends largely" on the regulatory environment and gaining global regulatory approvals for AAVs, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao wrote in a note.
- "EHang currently runs its business via special permits and still lacks formal airworthiness certificates or official permits for commercial operations globally," Hsiao wrote.
- EHang also faces increased competition from incumbents such as Volocopter and also non-AAV players such as Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which has said its exploring "vertical mobility."
- Price target raised to $33 from $24.
- EHang short interest 13% of float.
- The Morgan Stanley downgrade comes almost two months after the company was the target of a short seller report from Wolfpack Research. Ehang refuted the claims in the report.