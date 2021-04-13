EHang drops after Morgan Stanley downgrades on competition, regulatory environment

  • EHang (NASDAQ:EH) fell 2.5% after the autonomous aerial vehicle maker was cut to equal-weight from overweight by Morgan Stanley, citing uncertain regulatory and competitive environments.
  • EHang's outlook "depends largely" on the regulatory environment and gaining global regulatory approvals for AAVs, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao wrote in a note.
  • "EHang currently runs its business via special permits and still lacks formal airworthiness certificates or official permits for commercial operations globally," Hsiao wrote.
  • EHang also faces increased competition from incumbents such as Volocopter and also non-AAV players such as Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), which has said its exploring "vertical mobility."
  • Price target raised to $33 from $24.
  • EHang short interest 13% of float.
  • The Morgan Stanley downgrade comes almost two months after the company was the target of a short seller report from Wolfpack Research. Ehang refuted the claims in the report.
