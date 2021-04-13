Tractor Supply expands Carhartt footprint in more than 100 retail stores
- Tractor Supply Company (TSCO -0.1%) to expand its Carhartt offering in dozens of retail stores.
- The new “shop-in-shop” concept, currently in 10 stores, will roll out in more than 100 Tractor Supply stores in 2021, with an additional 25 stores next year.
- Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer said, “This new store-within-a-store format was created with Tractor Supply’s customers at the center of the shopping experience. By partnering with Carhartt to double our selection, our stores have even more of what makes Tractor Supply a destination for everything – workwear and otherwise – that our customers need to take care of their home, land, pets and animals.”
- “By expanding our presence at these retail locations, Tractor Supply shoppers will experience the Carhartt brand in a whole new way,” said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. “We look forward to growing our longstanding partnership with Tractor Supply as we work to bring our rugged workwear products to the country’s hardest-working people.”