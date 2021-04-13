Discovery Minerals acquires Ruby Mine and commences operations
- Discovery Minerals (OTCPK:DSCR +14.2%) to acquire the Ruby Mine from Sierra Gold.
- The Ruby is one of California's best-known buried placer mines, and is considered by many to be one of the largest producing river channel mines of modern times.
- Russel Smith, CEO comments, "We are extremely happy to complete our agreement with Sierra Gold LLC. to acquire The Ruby Mining claims and commence mining operations on this historic project. While Ruby has been one of the most prolific mines in California, what is so extraordinary is how much of the claims are virtually unexplored. The combination of already identified near term mining targets with the largely unexplored greenstone belt provides significant potential of additional gold reserves. We will bring new technology and geological survey process to Ruby that we believe will quickly identify new mining targets."