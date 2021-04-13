Toshiba ADRs surge on report of rival bid from KKR

  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) is planning to offer more than $20b for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), outbidding CVC's bid, according to an FT report.
  • Toshiba ADRs jumped more than 10% on the report. Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) is also expected to submit a formal bid.
  • At least two large Toshiba shareholders have asked the board to consider any bids from PE-led consortiums, according to the report.
  • Toshiba is holding a board meeting tomorrow where a proposal for the CEO to leave the company is expected to be debated, according to the FT.
  • CVC has told Toshiba that it will form a consortium to bid for the company, though hasn't been clear who the other investors will be, the report said.
  • Last week Toshiba confirmed it received a preliminary acquisition proposal, for which the company says it is giving "careful consideration" and will make an announcement "in due course."
