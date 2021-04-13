NIPSCO and Capital Dynamics inks 200-MW solar energy build transfer agreement

  • NiSource (NI -0.4%) subsidiary Northern Indiana Public Service Company ('NIPSCO'), and the Clean Energy Infrastructure (‘CEI’) business of Capital Dynamics, have signed a build transfer agreement to bring 200 MW of solar energy to Indiana with the Elliot Solar project.
  • The Elliot Solar project is expected to begin construction in summer 2022 and begin commercial operations in summer 2023. Capital Dynamics to construct the project, and NIPSCO to enter into a joint venture once construction is complete.
  • Elliot Solar adds to NIPSCO's two operating wind farms and 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NiSource's customer-centric "Your Energy, Your Future" initiative, which includes the generation transition plan at NIPSCO.
