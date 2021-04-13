ImagineAR announces partnership with Automotive Industries (AI)

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) announces a three year revenue white label mobile app partnership agreement with Automotive Industries trade publication.
  • Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President sta "This is our first publishing partnership and solely focused on the business-to-business marketplace. John understands the revenue impact AR can deliver to his industry publication by increasing engagement and activations around the world leveraging our white-label mobile app platform with integrated content subscription channels. We are excited to transform the publishing business with Automotive Industries."
  • "Hype Sports Innovation has been an amazing opportunity for ImagineAR to demonstrate our comprehensive Augmented Reality Platform to leading sports clubs, broadcasters, and publishers around the world. After being selected by 17 different organizations, we are excited to announce the first executed contract from the HYPE Virtual Accelerator 2021", continued Mr. Silverrstieen.
