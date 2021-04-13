CURO Group's Flexiti announces financing agreement with Point S Canada

  • CURO Group Holdings' (CURO -0.9%) subsidiary Flexiti Financial announces signing of agreement with a tire retailers network Unimax to offer 0% interest financing solutions across Canada.
  • The loan will be accessible through Unimax' retail division Point S Canada which includes over 850 stores in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and the Atlantic provinces.
  • "With Point S Canada’s network of 850 locations franchisees across Canada, we are excited to offer our cardholders even more options when it comes to shopping for exceptional products with affordable, flexible financing solutions," says Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti.
