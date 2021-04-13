Color Star Technology signs cooperation agreement with Supre NFT for the development of future NFT
Apr. 13, 2021 11:29 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)CSCWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Color Star Technology (CSCW -4.8%) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Supre NFT, a diversified NFT super platform, for in-depth collaboration in the development of future Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).
- To generate more revenue and growth potentials, Color Star expects to publish, in NFT form, the contents of its own film rights, online concert tickets, online concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, celebrity videos, music rights, and TV rights.
- The cooperation between Color Star and Supre NFT is expected to be a multifaceted collaboration for sharing resources and leveraging their own advantages in the areas of brand promotion, market expansion, and community building.
- Supre NFT's well-rounded technology and trading platforms provides a trusted ecosystem for creation of unique NFT.
- In the future, the company expects to launch more NFT products in the scenes of AI and AR, video, celebrity products and other sections of the Color Star APP.