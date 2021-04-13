Predictiv AI signs F2 factor to provide strategic support services, bolster sales, and increase distribution
Apr. 13, 2021 11:33 AM ETPredictiv AI Inc. (INOTF)INOTFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Predictiv AI (OTCPK:INOTF +22.0%) has entered into a consultancy agreement with F2 Factor to provide strategic support services to the Predictiv AI leadership team, and to increase sales and distribution across brands and products.
- "Predictiv AI has already demonstrated an ability to bring cutting-edge technology to market at the right time to set the foundation for enabling intelligent infrastructure and controls for shared spaces that are game changing", said Mark Collins, President of F2 Factor.
- Their combination of experience, insight, and a culture of being hands on, will uniquely position them to play a key role in accelerating sales.