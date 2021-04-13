NorthWestern cut at Credit Suisse after recent rise
- NorthWestern (NWE -1.2%) dips into the red after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $60 price target, citing valuation following the stock's 17% YTD run-up.
- Credit Suisse's Michael Weinstein expects NorthWestern's Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.13 vs. Q1's $1.06, driven by gross margin improvements and lower COVID-19 impacts, and anticipates an update on the RFP and selection of at least one self-build project with at least $200M of capex, and legislative and regulatory updates.
- South Dakota electric is likely to file in 2021 to add the planned plant at Huron into ratebase, Weinstein says.
- Longer-term, NorthWestern has guided for 4%-5%/year ratebase growth generating 3%-6% annualized EPS growth.
- NorthWestern's generation portfolio is mostly renewables, but the company's stock has not benefited as much from the run-up in renewables as some others, Power Hedge writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.