NorthWestern cut at Credit Suisse after recent rise

  • NorthWestern (NWE -1.2%) dips into the red after Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $60 price target, citing valuation following the stock's 17% YTD run-up.
  • Credit Suisse's Michael Weinstein expects NorthWestern's Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.13 vs. Q1's $1.06, driven by gross margin improvements and lower COVID-19 impacts, and anticipates an update on the RFP and selection of at least one self-build project with at least $200M of capex, and legislative and regulatory updates.
  • South Dakota electric is likely to file in 2021 to add the planned plant at Huron into ratebase, Weinstein says.
  • Longer-term, NorthWestern has guided for 4%-5%/year ratebase growth generating 3%-6% annualized EPS growth.
  • NorthWestern's generation portfolio is mostly renewables, but the company's stock has not benefited as much from the run-up in renewables as some others, Power Hedge writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.