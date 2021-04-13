Tractor Supply tipped by Wells to keep pandemic momentum going
Apr. 13, 2021 11:45 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)TSCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo raises estimates on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on increasing conviction the retailer can "comp the comp" in 2021. The call is notable with Tractor Supply posting blowout sales numbers in Q2 and Q3 of last year.
- "Based on our Q1 management meetings, favorable category checks, and an increasingly strong consumer, we are raising Q1 comps to a Street-high +28%, and see ample reasons for FY21 consensus EPS to inch its way north of $7," updates the firm.
- While strong consumer spending trends and TSCO's share gains are already well documented, Wells also believes the power of incremental TSCO sales initiatives (Side Lot, Project Fusion, NC 2.0) are underappreciated by the market.
- Wells says it remain constructive as its FY22 bull case of +$8 EPS remains on the table.
- See all the consensus estimates on Tractor Supply.