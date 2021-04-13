MoneyGram advances payment services with Sigue Partnership
Apr. 13, 2021 11:48 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)MGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MoneyGram International (MGI -0.2%) announces partnership with Sigue, transnational P2P and B2B payment company.
- The partnership enables Sigue's U.S. customer base to access MoneyGram's domestic and international receive network, adding scale to Sigue's existing global footprint.
- "Opening our global platform to companies like Sigue enables us to increase payment volumes through our network and process additive transactions. MoneyGram has built an extremely valuable, tech-enabled, and scalable global payments infrastructure that can absorb significant volume at very low marginal cost. As other companies plug into our platform, we have the opportunity to create meaningful processing revenue in the years ahead, and I'm excited about the momentum in the market leading to a strong partnership pipeline." Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO