Synchrony stock should recover quickly from Gap portfolio loss, Morgan Stanley says
Apr. 13, 2021 11:52 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)SYFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- While Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stock falls 2.7% in Tuesday trading in response to losing the Gap credit card portfolio, Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck expects a quick bounce back as she sees five reasons why the news may be a positive for SYF.
- 1.) Retaining the business would have hurt EPS as Gap was reportedly asking for too much, Graseck said. The Wall Street Journal reported that Gap was seeking guaranteed revenue in the new contract, a risky move for a retailer that's growing at a slower pace than the rest of SYF' book and vs. its specialty retail peers.
- 2.) The exit should be neutral to EPS going forward as increased buybacks will offset the loss of the Gap profit stream; the company expects to free up $1B of capital by taking the program off its balance sheet.
- 3.) Graseck said that SYF is not including any potential gain from the sale of the Gap portfolio in its neutral EPS assumption. She sees SYF further redeploying those gains into buybacks or into growth areas.
- 4.) The analyst estimates that with the loss of Gap, some 92% or more of SYF's book is now locked up for the next four years, with no major program up for renewal.
- The fifth reason for a quicker stock rebound is that the Gap portfolio was slower growth, so losing it will mean that SYF can redirect capital to more attractive growth areas.
- Synchrony remains one of Graseck's top picks going into Q1 earnings as reserve releases could exceed expectations, she said.
- When Walmart didn't renew its pact with Synchrony in July 2018, SYF shares fell 10% the day it was announced and took about six months to come back in line with peers. This is not that, Graseck wrote.
- For one thing, Walmart accounted for 11%-12% of SYF's total loans while Gap is only 5%. The Walmart loss also raised concerns that SYF would lose the Sam Club's business, which it ended up retaining.