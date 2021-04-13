Galaxy Next Generation bags additional order under its supply agreement from an OEM customer
Apr. 13, 2021 11:57 AM ETGalaxy Next Generation, Inc. (GAXY)GAXYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY +0.4%) received a follow-on purchase order from an OEM customer to provide innovative audio products and accessories for use in the K-12 education market, the order is for up to 1,500 units.
- "We continue to work very closely with this OEM customer in order to meet or exceed their end customers' needs and timing. We have invested in shortening lead times and obtaining components in much larger quantities in order to ramp up the build time and sell through timeframe for these customers. Investing in our OEM division is part of our vast expansion plan," commented Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer.