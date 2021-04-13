Fastenal slips as Q1 gross profit margin lower than expected

  • Fastenal (FAST -3.1%) falls as much as 4% after reporting in-line Q1 earnings and sales, but gross profit margin slipped to 45.4% from 46.6% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 net sales rose 3.7% Y/Y to $1.42B, while daily sales increased 5.3% Y/Y vs. 2.8% growth in Q4.
  • In fasteners, the company's single largest product by far, daily sales rose 4% Y/Y vs. a 2.3% decline in Q4, but daily sales of safety products decelerated to a 14.7% Y/Y increase from 34.6% growth in Q4.
  • Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh, who rates Fastenal shares as Underperform, says initial commentary suggests Wall Street's margin expectations for 2021 are at risk.
  • Other industrial distributors also trade lower, including WCC -3.4%, ROK -1.9%, MSM -1.9%, GWW -1.5%.
  • The current housing boom could help boost Fastenal's growth going forward, Rick Pendergraft writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.