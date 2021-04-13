Spectrum Global acquires Telecom Assets, a wholesale voice and data network services provider for $9M

  • Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI +6.1%) has formed SVC, Inc. (“SVC”) a Delaware corporation, and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telecom Assets Corp., ("TAC") a wholesale network services provider with network footprint and licenses in the Northeast, Texas, and Southeast.
  • Purchase price of ~$9M, combination of cash and stock, business to be managed by SVC under an interim transition services agreement effective immediately.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings upon closing. The acquired assets provide strong recurring revenues and a history of significant profitability, with unlimited potential for scale.
  • “This transaction presents a unique growth opportunity for the Company- a highly profitable recurring revenue stream at ~$8M run rate annually and an opportunity to provide immediate tangible value to our shareholders. The network assets and intellectual property we will acquire come at a very favorable valuation and add a platform for additional growth, organically and through acquisition with tremendous growth possibilities,” commented Mark Porter, newly appointed CEO of Spectrum.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.