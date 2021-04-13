Spectrum Global acquires Telecom Assets, a wholesale voice and data network services provider for $9M
Apr. 13, 2021 12:09 PM ETSpectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (SGSI)SGSIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCPK:SGSI +6.1%) has formed SVC, Inc. (“SVC”) a Delaware corporation, and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telecom Assets Corp., ("TAC") a wholesale network services provider with network footprint and licenses in the Northeast, Texas, and Southeast.
- Purchase price of ~$9M, combination of cash and stock, business to be managed by SVC under an interim transition services agreement effective immediately.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings upon closing. The acquired assets provide strong recurring revenues and a history of significant profitability, with unlimited potential for scale.
- “This transaction presents a unique growth opportunity for the Company- a highly profitable recurring revenue stream at ~$8M run rate annually and an opportunity to provide immediate tangible value to our shareholders. The network assets and intellectual property we will acquire come at a very favorable valuation and add a platform for additional growth, organically and through acquisition with tremendous growth possibilities,” commented Mark Porter, newly appointed CEO of Spectrum.