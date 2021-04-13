Glass Lewis says Credit Suisse stockholders should vote against risk committee chair
Apr. 13, 2021 12:59 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis advises Credit Suisse Group (CS -0.8%) shareholders to vote against the election of Andreas Gottschling, chair of the board's risk committee, at the company's annual meeting on April 30, 2021.
- The bank has been facing increasing pressure from shareholders after Credit Suisse disclosed in recent months that it expects incur billions of dollars of losses from the collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill.
- Credit Suisse's investment bank head Brian Chin and its chief risk and compliance officer are leaving the company as the company launches two investigations into matters relating to the two companies.
- Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Swiss bank ignored warning signs for years before the two funds imploded.