Philadelphia Fed's Patrick Harker sees no reason to withdraw support yet
Apr. 13, 2021 1:40 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Economic data have come in stronger than expected in the past couple of months, said Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in an online speech hosted by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.
- "While I’m concerned about the downside risks from COVID-19 variants and the alarming virus spikes in states like Michigan, I still think that a combination of increased vaccinations, falling COVID-19 case rates, and a huge dose of fiscal stimulus should buoy the national economy," he said.
- But while the situation is improving it's "still in its early stages, and there's no reason to withdraw support yet."
- Specifically, he said the Fed will keep interest rates very low and will continue its more than $100B in monthly Treasury bond and mortgage-backed securities purchases.
- Until enough people have been vaccinated to reach herd immunity, "our recovery is a little fragile," he said during the Q&A period, noting that the pause for Johnson & Johnson vaccine may result in more vaccine hesitancy.
- At this point, Harker doesn't expect runaway inflation. Like his Fed colleagues, he expects any spikes to be transitory.
- "I think we let it run and we keep accommodation," he said.
- Harker isn't a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.