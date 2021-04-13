Academy Sports and Outdoors picks up Redfield brand
Apr. 13, 2021 1:42 PM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)ASOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO -2.3%) acquired the Redfield brand from Leupold & Stevens for an undisclosed amount.
- The sale includes the brand rights for the Redfield brand of sports optics. Academy plans to develop and sell quality sports optics exclusively for Academy Sports + Outdoors under the Redfield brand going forward. Leupold will continue to support the warranty obligations for any legacy purchases of Redfield optics.
- ASO has trended recently on WallStreetBets and also been mentioned favorably on Wall Street.
- UBS analyst Michael Lasser: "We think elevated category demand for outdoor activities and home fitness continued through the holidays. Importantly, its 16.1% SSS was driven by strong performance in its non-legacy markets. Further, we think ASO has begun 2021 with strong momentum."
- Shares of ASO are up 52% YTD.
- Read more about the new deal for the Redfield brand