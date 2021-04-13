Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2021 1:47 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BBBYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects comps of +0.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.