First Republic Bank Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 13, 2021 1:50 PM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)FRCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects efficiency ratio 63.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, FRC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.