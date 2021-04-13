AON's concessions may not be enough for EU approval for Willis Towers deal - report
Apr. 13, 2021 1:58 PM ETAon plc (AON), WTWAON, WTWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aon's (NYSE:AON) concessions for its planned $30B purchase of Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW) may not be enough to satisfy European antitrust regulators, Reuters said, citing people familiar.
- Willis Towers fell 0.8%.
- Aon offered to sell assets in five EU countries, according to the report. Aon proposed selling Willis Re, its largest concession, and Willis' German retirement benefits and consulting business. The insurer also offered to sell Willis' insurance broking services in France, including French unit Gras Savoye, as well as in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.
- The European Commission has given rivals and customers until Friday to respond to Aon's remedy proposal. The EC will decide on the transaction by July 12.
- Recall that in December, the EC opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger.
- The Reuters report seems to at least partly contradict an article in late March from Dealreporter that claimed the parties were making progress in reaching a remedy that would allow the two insurance giants to merge.