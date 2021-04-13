Exxon to reduce air pollution at refinery near Chicago in deal with regulators
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4%) reaches an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois state regulators to reduce air pollution at its refinery in Joliet, Ill.
- Under the settlement, Exxon agrees to pay more than $1.5M in penalties, with slightly more than $1M to the federal government and the rest to Illinois.
- The consent decree also requires Exxon to make ~$10M in physical improvements and operational changes to its sulfur recovery plant to reduce emissions, and make changes to the emission controls for its fluidized catalytic cracking unit.
