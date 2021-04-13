Exxon to reduce air pollution at refinery near Chicago in deal with regulators

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4%) reaches an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois state regulators to reduce air pollution at its refinery in Joliet, Ill.
  • Under the settlement, Exxon agrees to pay more than $1.5M in penalties, with slightly more than $1M to the federal government and the rest to Illinois.
  • The consent decree also requires Exxon to make ~$10M in physical improvements and operational changes to its sulfur recovery plant to reduce emissions, and make changes to the emission controls for its fluidized catalytic cracking unit.
  • Exxon Mobil was valued at more than $100/share during the last oil boom but trades at just $56 today, The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.