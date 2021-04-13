Baird's transport/logistics preview expects upside despite Q1 headwinds
- In a preview of Q1 results for transportation/logistics names, Baird is largely expecting the companies to digest some recent positives, alongside a stronger backdrop for demand and pricing.
- That's definitely the case compared to expectations at the start of the year, analyst Garrett Holland notes. Demand is being extended by the additional government stimulus, rail volumes have recovered and comparisons are getting easier, Holland says among positives for the group.
- The debate over peak earnings now shifts to the 2022-2023 time frame vs. 2021-2022 previously, Baird says.
- On the downside, February storm impacts are likely to make for messier quarterly reports that might give companies a pass vs. expectations. Network congestion is still a lingering problem for rails and intermodal, it says, and there are still supply chain disruptions hitting volume, along with driver wage inflation affecting truckload, and higher fuel costs.
- The firm is keeping most estimates largely unchanged despite the headwinds (about 5-10% impact from storm disruption); 2022 EPS is edging higher, though. "We still think the estimate risk is to the upside this year."
- Overall Baird says it's sticking to the view that investors should favor more contractually oriented pricing models, as well as exposure to recovery industrial demand.
- And so its top picks for the rest of 2021 among large cap stocks are FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). With FedEx, "favorable parcel pricing, focus on revenue quality, and sustained e-commerce demand should drive solid growth/margin improvement for Ground," while "moderating airfreight capacity constraints should be more than offset by improving global trade, efficiencies from technology investments, and TNT integration benefits for Express."
- Norfolk Southern is on track to further close the OR performance gap with its peers this year, the firm says.
- Among SMid-caps, it likes Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Knight-Swift is leveraging broader portfolio offerings to smooth profitability, it says, and Hub Group offers attractive leverage to mid-cycle contractual rate growth and margin improvement trends at a reasonable valuation.
- And a "more interesting idea" for this reporting cycle is Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). Contrarian ideas are in short supply after truckloads rallied in Q1, but "the setup screens favorably for UNP following recent underperformance."