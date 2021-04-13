Identiv climbs after bullish B. Riley start sees capital raise driving growth
Apr. 13, 2021 2:34 PM ETIdentiv, Inc. (INVE)INVEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Calling the recent capital raise a "transformative" growth accelerator, B. Riley initiates Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) with a Buy rating and $21 price target.
- Analyst Craig Ellis thinks growth can move from the 10% over the past two years to 20%+ as Identiv broadens its RFID IoT portfolio.
- The firm believes Identiv's "customer engagement, design, and prototype model is strong," while success among early adopters in healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices could shift those high-volume industries in Identiv's direction.
- Identiv shares are up 9.7% to $12.86.
- Related: Last week, Identiv raised $35M through an equity offering.