Identiv climbs after bullish B. Riley start sees capital raise driving growth

  • Calling the recent capital raise a "transformative" growth accelerator, B. Riley initiates Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) with a Buy rating and $21 price target.
  • Analyst Craig Ellis thinks growth can move from the 10% over the past two years to 20%+ as Identiv broadens its RFID IoT portfolio.
  • The firm believes Identiv's "customer engagement, design, and prototype model is strong," while success among early adopters in healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices could shift those high-volume industries in Identiv's direction.
  • Identiv shares are up 9.7% to $12.86.
  • Related: Last week, Identiv raised $35M through an equity offering.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.