Premier Products enters agreement with Deep South Communication for pavement solutions
Apr. 13, 2021 2:54 PM ETPremier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG)PMPGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Premier Products Group (OTCPK:PMPG +4.5%) announces a letter of intent with Deep South Communications to install, manage, and distribute our SmartRoad™ Turtle intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Devices in the State of Louisiana.
- Tony Hicks, CEO comments, "We are very excited to be working with Deep South Communications based on their 35 years experience in Wireless Communications, and focus on integrating Intelligent Transportation technology and software solutions into their services portfolio. This is an exciting partnership for Premier Products and marks the first of many future collaborations and partnerships for the company."