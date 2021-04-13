Ameren upgraded to Buy at BofA on emerging transmission buildout theme
Apr. 13, 2021 2:56 PM ETAmeren Corporation (AEE)AEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ameren (AEE +1.9%) nears its YTD high after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $89 price target, raised from $84, seeing the company as "the preferred way to gain exposure to the emerging transmission theme among Midwest utilities."
- BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says Ameren management has demonstrated its "ability to execute its strategy at the highest level," with Missouri as one of its premium business units, and is ready to execute an earnings mitigation strategy if needed to counterbalance 30-year Treasury yield lows since Illinois has formula rates.
- Dumoulin-Smith says he is increasingly confident in a return to operations at the Callaway nuclear plant by mid-year with limited financial impact, as both capital and replacement power are covered by insurance.