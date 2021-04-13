Lucira extends losses after BofA downgrade on preliminary Q1 revenue
Apr. 13, 2021 3:59 PM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)LHDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucira Health (LHDX -18.7%) has extended its pre-market losses even further to drop by double-digit percentage points in the late trading hours after Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral.
- The company’s preliminary Q1 2021 revenue was far below their estimates, the analyst Derik de Bruin and the team noted handing the stock a price target of $9.00 per share implying ~17.5% downside to the previous close.
- While the management has highlighted the less-than-anticipated demand for the company’s point-of-care COVID-19 test by hospital systems, the analysts note that since the company’s IPO, the COVID-19 testing in the U.S. has declined due mainly to the vaccine rollout.
- The analysts also point to an uncertain commercial strategy by the company at a time many larger rivals have intensified the competition in the sector.
- Given a ‘massive’ sustainable demand for COVID-19 testing, the company’s sales are ‘limited by production, not demand,’ Seeking Alpha contributor, Real Finance argued with a bullish rating on Lucira.