PRA Health selected by Maryland State to supply remote patient monitoring services
Apr. 13, 2021 4:07 PM ETPRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH)PRAHBy: SA News Team
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) announces that Care Innovations, a PRA Health Sciences company, was selected by MedChi to be a preferred provider of remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and digital health services for its network.
- The society's network consists of 22,000+ licensed physicians who practice across 50+ medical specialties.
- "Remote patient monitoring and telehealth offer an innovative way for physicians to monitor their patients’ health in near-real time without travel or time constraints," Randy Swanson, Senior Vice President at PRA Health Sciences said.