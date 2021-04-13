Flexion Therapeutics trades high on Q1 prelim revenue, FY21 guidance
Apr. 13, 2021 4:14 PM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)PCRXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) trades 3.6% higher after hours on reporting prelim ZILRETTA net sales of ~$24.6M for the quarter ended Mar.31, 2021.
- "“While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect patient flows, barring any unforeseen resurgence or outbreaks of more virulent strains, we anticipate 2021 ZILRETTA net sales in the range of $120 to $130M, reflecting Y/Y growth of ~40 to 50%," president & CEO Michael Clayman, M.D. commented.
- FY21 total operating expenses, including cost of sales, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, are seen in the range of $195 to $205M.
- As of Mar. 31, 2021, the company had ~$154M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
- As of Mar. 31, 2021, the total inventory levels held by specialty distributors were within the one- to three-week range the company targets.