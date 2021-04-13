GameStop strengthens balance sheet with senior note redemption
Apr. 13, 2021 4:25 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor63 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) issues an irrevocable notice of redemption to redeem $216.4M worth of senior notes with a 10.0% coupon rate. The voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the outstanding motes.
- GameStop is using cash on hand for the early redemption.
- GME +2.05% in AH trading to to $143.89.
- Last week, GameStop filed to sell up to a maximum of 3.5M shares of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program. At the time, the company indicated the funds would be used for general corporate purposes and strengthening the balance sheet.
- Analysts have largely been applauding many of the moves by GameStop management over the last several months amid the Reddit frenzy, although the average Wall Street price target is only $40.36 due to deep concerns over valuation.