GameStop strengthens balance sheet with senior note redemption

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) issues an irrevocable notice of redemption to redeem $216.4M worth of senior notes with a 10.0% coupon rate. The voluntary early redemption covers the entire amount of the outstanding motes.
  • GameStop is using cash on hand for the early redemption.
  • GME +2.05% in AH trading to to $143.89.
  • Last week, GameStop filed to sell up to a maximum of 3.5M shares of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program. At the time, the company indicated the funds would be used for general corporate purposes and strengthening the balance sheet.
  • Analysts have largely been applauding many of the moves by GameStop management over the last several months amid the Reddit frenzy, although the average Wall Street price target is only $40.36 due to deep concerns over valuation.
