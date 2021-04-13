Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake stepping aside
- Online personal styling service, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announces that Founder and CEO Katrina Lake will transition to the role of Executive Chairperson of the Board, effective August 1, 2021.
- The board of directors names current president Elizabeth Spaulding to replace Lake as CEO and she will also assume a seat on the board, effective same date.
- Lake will remain closely connected to the company, she will remain an employee with a focus on Stitch Fix's social impact efforts, in particular the intersection between sustainability and technology in apparel retail.
- Lake founded Stitch Fix in 2011 when she was a Harvard Business School student. She took the company public in 2017 and in doing so was the youngest woman at the time to ever take a company public.
- Shares trade -2.7% after hours.
