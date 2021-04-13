Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake stepping aside

  • Online personal styling service, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announces that Founder and CEO Katrina Lake will transition to the role of Executive Chairperson of the Board, effective August 1, 2021.
  • The board of directors names current president Elizabeth Spaulding to replace Lake as CEO and she will also assume a seat on the board, effective same date.
  • Lake will remain closely connected to the company, she will remain an employee with a focus on Stitch Fix's social impact efforts, in particular the intersection between sustainability and technology in apparel retail.
  • Lake founded Stitch Fix in 2011 when she was a Harvard Business School student. She took the company public in 2017 and in doing so was the youngest woman at the time to ever take a company public.
  • Shares trade -2.7% after hours.
  • Some contributor analysis on the company: 'Stitch Fix - Future Opportunities Improve After Temporary Postal Issue'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.