Atlassian trades in green on Q1 prelim revenue ahead of the midpoint of revenue guidance
Apr. 13, 2021 4:28 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)TEAMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) trades 4.5% higher after hours on reporting prelim revenue in the approx. range of $566 to $572M for 3Q21; it is ~$85M above the midpoint of revenue guidance provided during the 2Q21 results.
- Analysts consensus estimates revenue at $488.12M (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Atlassian expects to see heightened short-term revenue variability given its focus on accelerating customer migration from its server products to its cloud and data center products.
- Cloud revenue grew in-line with the company's prior mid-30% subscription growth target for FY21; no cloud price changes were enacted in Q3.
- Operating margin on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis for Q3 is expected to outperform the guidance provided during Q2 earnings.
- Free cash flow is also expected to show a significant short-term increase given heightened on-premises product demand during the quarter.
- The company is slated to report earnings on Apr.29 after market close.