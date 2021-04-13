Atlassian trades in green on Q1 prelim revenue ahead of the midpoint of revenue guidance

  • Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) trades 4.5% higher after hours on reporting prelim revenue in the approx. range of $566 to $572M for 3Q21; it is ~$85M above the midpoint of revenue guidance provided during the 2Q21 results.
  • Analysts consensus estimates revenue at $488.12M (+18.6% Y/Y).
  • Atlassian expects to see heightened short-term revenue variability given its focus on accelerating customer migration from its server products to its cloud and data center products.
  • Cloud revenue grew in-line with the company's prior mid-30% subscription growth target for FY21; no cloud price changes were enacted in Q3.
  • Operating margin on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis for Q3 is expected to outperform the guidance provided during Q2 earnings.
  • Free cash flow is also expected to show a significant short-term increase given heightened on-premises product demand during the quarter.
  • The company is slated to report earnings on Apr.29 after market close.
