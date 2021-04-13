Gold ETFs gain ground as CPI data rises
Apr. 13, 2021
- Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in March and 2.6% year-over-year, which was higher than the consensus forecasts. With this data coming out, market participants saw a leg up in the price of gold.
- The move to the upside for gold in Tuesday’s session also comes as yields came down on the day, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield fell four basis points. On the other hand, gold, which can act as a hedge against market inflation, rose today +0.71%.
- Gold which just two weeks ago looked like it was in a bit of freefall, has risen +3.98% since March 31st.
- Benefiting from the rise in gold prices in today’s session are a handful of gold-related exchange traded funds. See below their daily performance.
- Alps ETF Trust Sprott Junior Gold (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) +3.88%.
- Junior Gold Miners ETF Vaneck (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) +2.39%.
- Gold Miners Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) +1.77%.
- In other commodity-related news, aluminum prices jumped to their highest levels in nearly three years.