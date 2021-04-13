Gold ETFs gain ground as CPI data rises

  • Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in March and 2.6% year-over-year, which was higher than the consensus forecasts. With this data coming out, market participants saw a leg up in the price of gold.
  • The move to the upside for gold in Tuesday’s session also comes as yields came down on the day, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield fell four basis points. On the other hand, gold, which can act as a hedge against market inflation, rose today +0.71%.
  • Gold which just two weeks ago looked like it was in a bit of freefall, has risen +3.98% since March 31st.
  • Benefiting from the rise in gold prices in today’s session are a handful of gold-related exchange traded funds. See below their daily performance.
  • Alps ETF Trust Sprott Junior Gold (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) +3.88%.
  • Junior Gold Miners ETF Vaneck (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) +2.39%.
  • Gold Miners Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) +1.77%.
  • In other commodity-related news, aluminum prices jumped to their highest levels in nearly three years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.