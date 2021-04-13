U.S. crude oil retakes $60/bbl as OPEC lifts 2021 oil demand growth forecast
- Crude oil futures climbed higher after OPEC's monthly report forecast a jump in economic activity and oil demand, with May WTI (CL1:COM) again edging past $60/bbl to $60.18, +0.8%, and June Brent (CO1:COM) settling +0.6% at $63.67/bbl.
- Crude ticked higher despite the pause in the J&J vaccine after six patients suffered from blood clotting, perhaps "because the European COVID complications have already muted the price pressures," says Arnim Holzer, macro and correlation defense strategist with EAB Investment Group.
- In its monthly report, OPEC raised its 2021 global oil demand forecast by 100K bbl/day to reach 96.5M bbl/day, and its forecast for global economic growth to 5.4% from 5.1%.
- OPEC now anticipates a stronger than previously expected H2, thanks to "stimulus programs and a further easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures, amid an acceleration in the vaccination rollout" in the wealthier nations, while Chinese demand also has remained resilient in recent months.
- Oil prices also were helped by Chinese trade data showing imports in U.S. dollar terms rose 38% Y/Y in March, more than analysts had expected.
