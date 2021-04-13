PerkinElmer lifts Q1 revenue guidance ahead of consensus
Apr. 13, 2021 4:37 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Issuing preliminary results from Q1 2021, PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) projects its reported and organic revenue growth for the quarter ending April 04, to be 98% and 90% higher than the corresponding period in the previous year, respectively.
- It is an upgrade from the previously-announced guidance of $1.2B of GAAP revenue for the quarter which implied only ~82.4% YoY growth in line with the consensus.
- While COVID-19 related solutions made up $535M of revenue, the company notes the ‘broad-based momentum across the portfolio' as the reason for the strong quarterly performance attributing a 10% growth in the non-COVID-related or core demand.
- Previously, Danaher Corporation raised its Q1 2021 guidance sending its shares ~3.1% during the day.