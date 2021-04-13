Wedbush starts Facebook on the sidelines due to app tracking privacy changes
Apr. 13, 2021 Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB)
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) gains a rare sideline call as Wedbush assumes coverage with a Neutral rating and $340 price target, implying a 10% upside.
- Wedbush is bullish on the commerce initiatives built into Facebook's platform and the ad recovery, but those positives are balanced out by Facebook having the highest exposure to "stronger privacy standards" like Apple's App Tracking Transparency efforts.
- Key quote: "In our view, Facebook has been the strongest digital ad platform at effectively tracking and targeting users across the web and has the most to lose from losing signal with more limited tracking capability."
- Facebook shares are down slightly after hours to $308.89.
- Of the 48 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, only four have Neutral ratings on Facebook.