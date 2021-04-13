Pfizer CEO Alfred Bourla says Pfizer ramping production of COVID-19 vaccine (updated)
- In a tweet, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Alfred Bourla says the company has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine, allowing it to deliver 220M total doses by the end of May.
- That's a 10% increase from a previous commitment.
- He added that an earlier goal of delivering 300M doses by the end of July will be accomplished two weeks ahead of schedule.
- The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccinations amid reports of blood clots leading the company to delay rollout of the vaccine in Europe.
- Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which issued a statement that its vaccine is not associated with thrombotic events, closed up 7.4%, while J&J shares closed down 1.3%.
- Pfizer shares are up 0.1% to $37.19 in after-hours trading after closing up 0.5%.