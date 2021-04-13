Pfizer CEO Alfred Bourla says Pfizer ramping production of COVID-19 vaccine (updated)

  • In a tweet, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) CEO Alfred Bourla says the company has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine, allowing it to deliver 220M total doses by the end of May.
  • That's a 10% increase from a previous commitment.
  • He added that an earlier goal of delivering 300M doses by the end of July will be accomplished two weeks ahead of schedule.
  • The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccinations amid reports of blood clots leading the company to delay rollout of the vaccine in Europe.
  • Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), which issued a statement that its vaccine is not associated with thrombotic events, closed up 7.4%, while J&J shares closed down 1.3%.
  • Pfizer shares are up 0.1% to $37.19 in after-hours trading after closing up 0.5%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.