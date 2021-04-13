Mandalay Resources reports 12% growth in Q1 gold equivalents' production
- Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) reports Q1 production of 28,676 ounces of saleable gold equivalents, up from 25,677 ounces of production a year ago.
- Production includes: Gold, 23,661 ounces; Antimony, 832 tonnes; and Silver, 43699 ounces.
- Average quarterly prices of gold were US$1,795 per ounce, compared to 1,582 per ounces in 1Q 2020.
- On site basis, production at Björkdal was 11,855 ounces of gold (+10.3% Y/Y); Costerfield, 15,458 ounces of gold equivalents (+3.6% Y/Y), representing highest quarterly production since 2016; and Cerro Bayo, 1,363 ounces of gold equivalents compared to no production in 1Q 2020.
- "A large part of the strong quarter was due to the continued high-quality ore from Costerfield, which averaged grades of 11.0 g/t gold and 3.9% antimony processed in the quarter. In Q1 2021, we saw a slight dip in grades compared to Q4 2020 – mainly related to the site purposefully feeding lower grade material into the plant while dealing with a lack of processing reagents which impacted recoveries. The reagent sourcing issue has been resolved and we expect to be feeding higher grade into the plant going forward," says President and CEO Dominic Duffy.
- Sales: The company sold total of 23,857 ounces of gold and 829 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 28,218 ounces of gold equivalent compared to 24,276 ounces of gold equivalent in Q1 2020.
- Björkdal sales, 12,076 ounces of gold (+2.6% Y/Y); Costerfield sales, 16,142 ounces of gold equivalents (+29% Y/Y); and there were no sales at Cerro Bayo during the quarter.
- The company has started trial processing of mineralized waste dump material at Cerro Bayo and expects its first concentrate sales in April.