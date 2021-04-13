Sony joins $1B funding round for Epic Games at $29B valuation
Apr. 13, 2021 5:25 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)SONY, TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) contributed $200M of a new $1B round of funding for Fortnite developer Epic Games, .
- Epic's valuation now stands at $28.7B, up from the $17.3B valuation during a funding round last August.
- Other investors in the current round included Appaloosa, Baillie Gifford, and Fidelity.
- “Their investment will help accelerate our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services and the Epic Games Store," says Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) holds a 40% stake in Epic.
- Epic is currently fighting an antitrust battle against Apple and the companies will go to trial on May 3.