Extended Stay started talks with Starwood in 2017, explored alternatives

  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) started talks with Starwood Capital Group four years ago for a potential transaction, according to its proxy statement for the shareholder vote on its proposed $6B acquisition by a joint venture of Starwood and Blackstone (NYSE:BX).
  • Eventually, the companies agreed on a $19.50 per share cash transaction. They announced the deal on March 14.
  • During the past four years, STAY conducted numerous strategic reviews to evaluate a number of alternatives.
  • The company said no credible bidders emerged during the process other than Blackstone and Starwood.
  • STAY had explored an OpCo/PropCo transaction "extensively" in 2018-2019, but decided the yield was "unattractive and uncertain risk-adjusted value creation vs. whole company strategy."
  • In the end, the boards believe the transaction with Blackstone and Starwood "delivers a meaningful premium to our shareholders as compared to our stand-alone plan, without the execution and market risks."
  • The date for the shareholder vote on the transaction has not yet been set.
  • On March 29, Extended Stay CEO Bruce Haase defended the proposed $6B transaction after shareholder Tarsadia Capital said it wouldn't vote in favor of the deal.
