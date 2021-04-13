Novavax CFO Greg Covino steps down
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announces the resignation of Greg Covino from the role of company's chief financial officer for personal reasons.
- Covino, however, will continue with Novavax as its executive adviser. Meanwhile, John J. Trizzino, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis until the company finds Covino's replacement.
- In this leadership change announcement, the company further notifies the appointment of Troy Morgan as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer.
- Morgan joins Novavax from EMD Serono, where he was Chief Compliance Officer, and has previously served in senior leadership roles at Merck KGaA, Sanofi, and Biogen.
- Also, Dr. Gale E. Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Discovery and Pre-Clinical Research and Chief Scientist.
- Stock down 0.8% in after-hours trading.
