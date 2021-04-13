Vaca Muerta work slowed by health worker protests, YPF says
- YPF says production and other activity around Argentina's Vaca Muerta oil and gas reserves were affected today by health care workers who blocked roads as part of a protest to demand better wages.
- The protests generated work stoppages and local fuel shortages, reportedly forcing more than 30 production teams to stop drilling or completing wells.
- The workers say they are not being properly compensated for the risks they are taking, as Argentina is getting hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
- The protest also comes as Vaca Muerta was beginning to show signs of reactivation due to improvements in crude prices and the stimulus plan for gas production established by the government.
- YPF recently announced plans to spend more than $1.5B this year to ramp up oil and natural gas production at Vaca Muerta.