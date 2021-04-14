Galectin's belapectin + Keytruda enhances tumor response in melanoma, head/neck cancer
Apr. 14, 2021 12:29 AM ETGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)GALTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) announces that a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), provides further clinical evidence that using belapectin in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), significantly enhances tumor response to immunotherapy in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma (MM) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- In the study, as previously disclosed, an objective response was observed in 50% of MM (7/14) and 33% of HNSCC (2/6) patients.
- This compares favorably to published response rates on pembrolizumab alone. The combination resulted in fewer immune-mediated adverse events than anticipated with pembrolizumab alone.
- In addition, patients’ tumor tissue revealed reduced monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells and increased effector memory T-cell activation in responders compared with non-responders.
- Also, an increased baseline expression of galectin-3 positive tumor cells correlated with clinical response.
- “The analysis of patients’ tumor tissues is consistent with previously published pre-clinical data with belapectin and confirms the ability of belapectin to modulate the tumor microenvironment to favor anti-tumor activity,” commented Pol F. Boudes, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Galectin Therapeutics.
- Shares up 26% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $2.17.